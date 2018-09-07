SIOUX CITY | As a freshman in college, Tanner Willmon is nearing his first chance to vote in a November election, and he plans to vote Republican, like he did in a primary election for governor last month in his home state of Kansas.
"I always believed (politically) what my parents did. I didn't always know it was Republican. Once I got into high school and the (2016) election was coming up, that's when I really learned what Republican is," said Willmon, a biology major from Kansas City, Kansas.
Willmon said he began to consider politics at age 14, and he discussed national issues with his parents. In those talks, "I could really tell they disagreed with Democrats," he said.
In moving to embrace the politics of his parents, Willmon is following the approach of a strong majority of Americans. Several Siouxland professors said research shows it is well-established that the parental influence is strong in political affiliation choices.
Essentially, what young people experience in their homes gets ingrained.
"Family relationships are powerful agents of political socialization," said Bradley Best, political science professor at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. "Parents spend years transmitting to their children views about government performance and the merits of the two dominant political parties in American politics. Thus, it is not surprising that young adults typically emerge from childhood bearing the imprint of their parents’ ideological orientations and partisanship."
Iowa State University Professor Steffen Schmidt pointed to a study that found when the party identification of both parents is the same, 80 percent of the time their children also chose that party. There are many studies in the field dating from the 1950s on forward.
Schmidt also cited a conclusion of the November 2008 Journal of Politics “Politics across Generations: Family Transmission Reexamined" study, which says, "children are more likely to adopt their parents’ political orientations if the family is highly politicized and if the parents provide consistent cues over time."
Political association doesn't just include parents, Schmidt said, but also "family, church, school, college, peers, jobs, real events."
Another Morningside student, Dylan Benson, discussed the influence of both his father and high school peers.
Benson, a Morningside sophomore from Sterling, Nebraska, said he's still feeling his way into his political stances. He is a registered Democrat who, nonetheless, voted for Republican President Donald Trump in 2016.
Benson didn't follow politics much, until as a high school junior taking a history class that delved into government. He registered as a Democrat because his father, a farmer, is also one, contending lawmakers from that party are best in enacting policies for business and farm climates. Benson said there wasn't a lot of political discussion in his home.
"A lot of my friends voted for Trump, so I decided to vote for Trump. At the time, his thoughts and philosophies on what he wanted to do were better than what (Democratic nominee) Hillary Clinton wanted to do, or were more helpful," Benson said.
Willmon said Republicans have better policies to improve the economy and defend gun ownership rights, which are important to him. He also likes the party's support for law-and-order and the status quo.
"I like things the way they are. I like the laws we have. I just think we should be firm and strong as a country," Willmon said.
Morningside freshman Stephanie Camarena, a nursing major from Sioux Center, Iowa, is registered as an independent, but will vote Democratic in two months.
Camarena said she's had a lot of political discussions with her mother since 2008, as her mother wasn't fluent in political discourse and was attempting to figure out which candidates to vote for. Her mother voiced support for former Democratic President Barack Obama on immigration issues. Camarena said, as a member of the Catholic faith, she also has pondered support for Republicans.
Camarena said information gleaned via social media has been helpful, and she's paid attention to how Democrats and Republicans respond to big news.
"I think culture is a big point in what you choose," she said.
Camarena moved from Mexico in 2007 to conservative Sioux County, and said the treatment she received as an immigrant soured her on the traditional politics of the county.
"Sioux County is a very strict Republican county," she said, noting she didn't like the dismissive looks and comments she heard.
"I am a citizen, but I was never treated as if I was a citizen," she said. "I really enjoy the Democrats' open-mindedness, and how they are willing to think through barriers to accept others."
The professors discussed factors that may cause a person to change political affiliations as they get older. Best said research indicates that as people age, "partisanship stabilizes and, generally speaking, the probability that a person switches their party allegiance decreases."
However, Best and Hagle said at times people switch parties from their parents. Hagle said that can happen when they attend college, where information learned in classes may challenge things they've previously accepted, such as when a conservative person may embrace more liberal ideas.
Hagle said a flipside factor is that "we often see that many people tend to become more conservative as they get older and have family and career considerations to consider. Young people may not care a lot about taxes until they start seeing how much is taken out of their paychecks when they have to live on their own."
Hagle said people's political views may be challenged when they move from their longstanding home areas.
"This is a particularly interesting question for Iowa, given a general trend of population movement away from rural areas to more urban areas. If they move to a city, they may be in an environment and associate with community groups that have a more liberal orientation than what was a more likely conservative environment in their more rural upbringing," he said.
Hagle said life events can move a person to substantially reevaluate his or her priorities on issues and how to vote.
"To use current events as an example, a person who is a strong Second Amendment supporter might change his or her mind if personally involved in a shooting incident," the professor said.