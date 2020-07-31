Scott expects approval of $260K plan to equip Sioux City police with body cameras

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After years of delay, the Sioux City Police Department is moving forward with a plan to spend $260,000 to buy cameras that will be worn daily by its officers.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said the City Council will be asked Monday to approve the purchase of 120 body cameras, with the goal of the officers starting to wear the cameras before the end of this year.

"We firmly believe these cameras will be a positive advancement for our department, our officers, and our citizens, and we look forward to deploying them," Mueller said at a news conference Friday.

The cameras, made by GETAC, appear headed for easy council approval.

"I see it as a positive tool...I'd be shocked if it doesn't pass 5-0," Mayor Bob Scott said Friday.

After some time for arrival and then training, the cameras would likely be used by city officers by late 2020, Mueller said.

Body cameras have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years after a number of high-profile incidents across the country in which suspects have died while in police custody. The death of George Floyd, who was choked to death by a Minneapolis officer, sparked widespread protests across the country by Black Lives Matter and other groups calling for police reform.