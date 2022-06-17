Scott Mitchell chosen to lead Woodbury County Emergency Services

SIOUX CITY -- Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell has been chosen as the Woodbury County Emergency Services director.

The board of supervisors will be asked on Tuesday to approve Mitchell’s hiring effective June 30.

Mitchell currently works as a construction technician for the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Hornick Fire Department. He will replace Andrew Donawa, who resigned after just six months as director due to a hostile work environment he attributed to current and former staff.

Board chair Keith Radig said Mitchell was in the top three of the supervisors’ list after a variety of job interviews and he was who they chose to move forward with.

Mitchell has been mayor of Hornick since 2015. He was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2019 after leading the town through one of the worst floods in its history.

Mitchell was lauded for his leadership during the crisis. He was one of six residents honored for "acts of valor" by the then-Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King.

He will start at a salary of $80,000 a year.

