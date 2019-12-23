Seeking to avoid problems, Woodbury County will test land for proposed jail

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County officials plan to do soil testing on the grounds of a proposed new $49 million jail, in order to avoid some problems that arose with the last jail that was built downtown in the 1980s.
"We are trying to avoid the mistakes of last time ... We are going to do it the right way," Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Keith Radig said during the most recent board meeting.
Radig and county Finance Director Dennis Butler said the next county board meeting, moved up to 9 a.m. Monday to stay away from the Christmas Eve afternoon, will include an agenda item to approve performing drillings on the site to determine if the ground can handle a large jail structure.
Butler said that would be a relatively inexpensive step, of a few thousand dollars, which would give some clarity on the jail project that was unveiled earlier in December, "before we go all the way with this."
Speaking in the same vein as Radig, Butler said, "We don't want to end up with what we have next door" with the existing Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
The building, at 407 Seventh St., is on the site of a former gas station. The building holds the jail, Sheriff's Office quarters and courts.
In 2015, the county supervisors addressed details related to groundwater and soil contamination at the site. After years of regular tests to ensure that existing levels of hazardous chemicals don't pose a health risk, a sample taken had raised concerns.
At that time, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources official said when the jail was built, officials didn't take the usual step of carting away soil from the former gas station. County officials addressed those environmental questions four years ago, but shortly after that county officials embarked on substantial conversations over the outmoded conditions of the facility.
Ultimately, the county supervisors and Sheriff Dave Drew said the more defensible route was to build a new jail. In April, Radig said it "just isn't right" to spend $12 million to $14 million on repairs to a jail that is 32 years old.
The new plan is to put a $49.3 million jail proposal before voters for a referendum in March 2020.
If passed, the proposal would raise property taxes for county residents for 20 years, to fund what is estimated to be a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. It would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, on the city's northeast corner along 28th Street, just north of the Holiday Village mobile home court and near a church.
County Building Services Department Director Kenny Schmitz, who is on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Committee that has met for nearly two years, in an interview said it is important to note the jail won't swamp the sight line near the church and Holiday Village.
"The lay of the land is such that the new facility would be almost, if not totally, hidden from line of sight from them and is distanced somewhat from them," Schmitz said.
The proposal envisions the city and county combining to build a "justice center," including creating a Justice Center Authority, to combine the jurisdictions into one entity. If that happens, Radig said, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for local bond measures that raise property taxes.
Radig said if that authority is created, there will be a tight timeline to move the measure toward a vote for March 3, so a lot of cooperation will be necessary for the county supervisors and Sioux City Council members.
The projected budget is $49,341,000, which includes $900,000 for the county to buy the 38 acres from the city, in a plot that is in the vicinity near 28th Street.