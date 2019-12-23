Seeking to avoid problems, Woodbury County will test land for proposed jail

If passed, the proposal would raise property taxes for county residents for 20 years, to fund what is estimated to be a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. It would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, on the city's northeast corner along 28th Street, just north of the Holiday Village mobile home court and near a church.

County Building Services Department Director Kenny Schmitz, who is on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Committee that has met for nearly two years, in an interview said it is important to note the jail won't swamp the sight line near the church and Holiday Village.

"The lay of the land is such that the new facility would be almost, if not totally, hidden from line of sight from them and is distanced somewhat from them," Schmitz said.

The proposal envisions the city and county combining to build a "justice center," including creating a Justice Center Authority, to combine the jurisdictions into one entity. If that happens, Radig said, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for local bond measures that raise property taxes.