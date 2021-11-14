Self-storage facility, 5 single-story buildings planned for Cunningham Drive

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a Sioux City commercial construction company plans to construct a self-storage facility and five other buildings south of Home Depot.

Steve Nelson, of Nelson Commercial Construction, has purchased a 9.72-acre site on Cunningham Drive to construct a three-story, climate-controlled, indoor self-storage facility, which will exceed 100,000 square feet, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City.

The documents state that Nelson, who is doing business as K&S, LLC, also plans to build five two-unit, single-story buildings, which will be 15,000 square feet each. The one-story buildings will include a storefront for office space or retail and warehouse space. Nelson's total investment in the project will exceed $14 million, according to the documents.

The Sioux City Council will vote Monday on a resolution that completes the process for amending the Floyd River Urban Renewal Plan, which will allow the council to consider a development and minimum assessment agreement with K&S, LLC.

The documents state that city staff is currently working to finalize the agreement, which would provide 75 percent property tax rebates to K&S, LLC on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of five years.

