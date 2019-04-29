NORFOLK, Neb. -- U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will be in Norfolk on Friday to hold a community conversation at Northeast Community College.
The hourlong event will be at 5:15 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center on the NCC campus, with the subject as “Nebraska Grit: Community, Agriculture and Opportunity after our rebuild.”
The event is the latest in a line of Norfolk community conversations, which have focused on topics such as medical marijuana, the Donald Trump presidency, water rights, property taxes and energy issues.
Sasse, a former college president, was elected to the Senate in 2014.