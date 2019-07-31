SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley will hold two town hall meetings in Northwest Iowa in early August.
Grassley for a 39th year is holding meetings in all 99 Iowa counties, and he invites people to come discuss national issues in the events.
The meetings that last 60 minutes will be held in Sac and Cherokee counties. He will hold a town hall at 9 a.m. Monday at the Early City Hall, 107 Main St., in Early, and at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Aurelia Community Center, 235 Main St., in Aurelia.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy