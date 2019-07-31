{{featured_button_text}}
Grassley visits Cloverleaf Cold Storage

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to workers at Cloverleaf Cold Storage in Sioux City on Friday, January 12, 2018.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley will hold two town hall meetings in Northwest Iowa in early August.

Grassley for a 39th year is holding meetings in all 99 Iowa counties, and he invites people to come discuss national issues in the events.

The meetings that last 60 minutes will be held in Sac and Cherokee counties. He will hold a town hall at 9 a.m. Monday at the Early City Hall, 107 Main St., in Early, and at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Aurelia Community Center, 235 Main St., in Aurelia.

Grassley is a Republican, and he is among the federal lawmakers who have set meetings during the August recess of the Senate.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments