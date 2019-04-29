{{featured_button_text}}

NORFOLK,  Nebraska -- U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will be in Norfolk on Friday to hold a community conversation at Northeast Community College.

The hour-long event will be held at 5:15 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center on the NCC campus, with the subject as, “Nebraska Grit: Community, Agriculture and Opportunity after our rebuild.”

The event is the latest in a line of Norfolk community conversations, which have focused on topics such as medical marijuana, the Donald Trump presidency, water rights, property taxes and energy issues.

Sasse, a former college president, was elected to the Senate in 2014.

