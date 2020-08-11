Service to Denver returns to Sioux Gateway Airport Oct. 14

"Our partners from South Sioux, North Sioux, Dakota Dunes, Sergeant Bluff and (Woodbury) County all contributed to this endeavor. Without that commitment, we probably wouldn't be successful today," Scott said.

Bernstein said the availability of aircrafts and pilots due to the slowdown in passenger travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed service providers, such as SkyWest, to look for other markets. Airport Director Mike Collett noted that the city was "pretty confident" that Sioux Gateway was "first on (SkyWest's) next list."

"You keep working and then these opportunities come up and you get that phone call, rather than trying to develop a relationship after the fact," he said.

In a time of coronavirus, Bernstein said Sioux Gateway is the ideal airport to travel to and from because it's small, but big enough to allow for easy social distancing.

"I think now that's more valuable than ever. And you also save the drive down to Omaha and you save the parking for a few days down there at a much more expensive rate than we have here, so there's a lot of great things to flying out of the Sioux City airport," he said.

Tickets can be purchased at flysux.com and united.com, or by contacting a travel agent. According to United's website, one-way tickets currently start at $90.

