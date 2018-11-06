ELK POINT, S.D. -- Seven incumbent state legislators from southeast South Dakota took early leads Tuesday night.
Eight of the nine incumbents representing Districts 16, 17 and 18 are running for re-election.
In District 16, incumbent Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, led 72 percent to 28 percent over Elizabeth Merrigan, D-Burbank, with just 2 of 23 precincts reporting at the Journal's first deadline. District 17 includes Union County and southern portions of Lincoln County.
In District 17, incumbent incumbent Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, had a 56 percent to 44 percent lead over Howard Grinager, D-Parker, with 11 of 19 precincts reporting. District 17 includes Clay County and Turner County.
In District 18, Incumbent Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, led 54 percent to 46 percent over Roger Meyer, R-Yankton, with four of eight precincts reporting. District 18 includes Yankton County.
In South Dakota, each legislative district is represented by two House members and one senator.
In House District 16, Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, and Rep. David Anderson, R-Hudson, were the top two vote-getters with 35 and 34 percent, respectively, with 2 of 23 precincts reporting. Chad Skiles, D-Canton, and Mike Steinbrecher, D-Elk Point, trailed with 17 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
In House District 17, Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, R-Hurley, and Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, led early voting with 33 percent each, with 11 of 19 precincts reporting. John Gors, D-Vermillion, and Gregory Baldwin, a Libertarian from Wakonda, had 27 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
With four of eight precincts reporting in House District 18, Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, led with 28 percent, followed close behind by Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton with 27 percent. Republican Max Farver, R-Yankton, had 23 percent, and Terry Crandall, D-Yankton, had 22 percent.