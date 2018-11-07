ELK POINT, S.D. -- Seven incumbent state legislators won re-election Tuesday night in southeast South Dakota Tuesday night, with three others appeared on their way to another term.
Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, rolled into another term, with a 69 percent to 32 percent victory over Elizabeth Merrigan, D-Burbank, in District 16. The district includes Union County and southern Lincoln County.
In House District 16, incumbent Reps. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, and David Anderson, R-Hudson, both won re-election. Jensen had 35 percent and Anderson had 32 percent. Chad Skiles, D-Canton, and Mike Steinbrecher, D-Elk Point, trailed with 17 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
District 17 includes Union County and southern Lincoln County.
In Senate District 17, Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, beat Howard Grinager, D-Parker, 61 percent to 39 percent. District 17 includes Clay County and Turner County.
In the House races in District 17, Rep. Nancy Rasmussen, R-Hurley, and Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, also won re-election. Rasmussen and Ring both finished with 33 percent with all precincts reporting. John Gors, D-Vermillion, had 27 percent and Gregory Baldwin, a Libertarian from Wakonda, finished with 6 percent.
In Senate District 18, Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, won another term, 53 percent to 47 percent over Roger Meyer, R-Yankton, with all eight precincts reporting. District 18 includes Yankton County.
In the House side of District 18, Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton and Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, captured the two seats. Cwach led with 28 percent, followed by Hunoff with 27 percent, with all precincts reporting. Republican Max Farver, R-Yankton, had 23 percent, and Terry Crandall, D-Yankton, had 22 percent.
In South Dakota, each legislative district is represented by two House members and one senator.