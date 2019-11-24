Sewage treatment agreements back on Sioux City Council agenda

SIOUX CITY -- After five deferrals, the Sioux City Council is slated Monday to once again consider terminating sewage treatment agreements that the city has with North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.
Last November, the sister cities received a letter from the city of Sioux City signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that it may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays.
At a council meeting on Aug. 19, the council voted 3-2, to defer a vote on terminating the agreements until Monday. Council members Rhonda Capron and Alex Watters voted against the deferral.
"We're close to an agreement with a couple of cities from what I understand," Scott said on Friday.
The agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City were established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City has been in place for 38 years. The agreements have no sunset dates, automatically renew unless other action is taken, and don't provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.
According to city documents filed in advance of Monday's meeting, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff "have issues" related to industrial billing; requirement for connection point monitoring; adoption of sewer ordinances similar to Sioux City's; development of a fats, oils and grease program; and odor control.
The documents state that these items are "non-negotiable" from Sioux City's standpoint, but if an agreement can be reached on these items, Sioux City can "move forward in short order" with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.
According to the documents, South Sioux City's "lack of response" and recent media reports, on the other hand, lead Sioux City officials to believe that its neighbor to the south does not have "a significant desire to consider negotiating a new agreement."
At the council's June 17 meeting, Scott said Sioux City's sewer rate increase was a "direct result" of Big Ox Energy owing the city more than $3 million in wastewater treatment fees, late charges and fines. The increase, which went into effect Aug. 1, raised sewer rates for the sister cities by 10 percent and Sioux City's residential and commercial customers by 3 percent.
Big Ox announced on April 19 that it was temporarily suspending its biogas production operations in South Sioux City to repair problem digesters that had leaked solid waste. On April 30, the plant's wastewater treatment operations were shut down after its wastewater discharge permit was not renewed by the City of Sioux City. The Wisconsin-based company denies that it is the cause of Sioux City's rate increase.
South Sioux City is exploring whether to build its own wastewater treatment plant. The city also is looking to buy the shuttered Big Ox plant, which city officials view as a key component to reducing the amount of waste going into the treatment plant and keeping rates low for industrial, commercial and residential customers.