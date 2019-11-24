Sewage treatment agreements back on Sioux City Council agenda

SIOUX CITY -- After five deferrals, the Sioux City Council is slated Monday to once again consider terminating sewage treatment agreements that the city has with North Sioux City, South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.

Last November, the sister cities received a letter from the city of Sioux City signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that it may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays.

At a council meeting on Aug. 19, the council voted 3-2, to defer a vote on terminating the agreements until Monday. Council members Rhonda Capron and Alex Watters voted against the deferral.

"We're close to an agreement with a couple of cities from what I understand," Scott said on Friday.

The agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City were established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City has been in place for 38 years. The agreements have no sunset dates, automatically renew unless other action is taken, and don't provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}