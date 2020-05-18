Sewer rate increase in Sioux City passes council hurdle

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott on Monday said people who become upset with a possible increase in city sewer rates should recognize those are taking place in part due to a state mandate that he said proceeded from too many homeowners and nearby farmers using "too much fertilizer."
The council and Utilities Department Director Mark Simms discussed an ordinance that among other things could raise sewer rates by up to 4.5 percent for residential owners. Simms said there were several reasons for it, including "costs going up from year to year," while Scott said one factor is the state seeking to reduce nitrogen in the water supply.
"Let's be honest -- it is a state mandate," Scott said in the council meeting.
"We put too much fertilizer on our yards in this city. Farmers around the city put too much fertilizer (on fields)."
Scott added, "if the farmers don't like" him saying that, it is too bad.
Simms said city officials are looking at amending an ordinance containing a plan in connection with the pretreatment program at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant, in a process that allows public comment on proposed changes through June 14.
As part of that, sewer rate adjustments have been proposed, arising out of work by a consultant, HDR of Des Moines, who completed a 2019 cost of service study to identify current and near-future costs to treat various wastewater constituents.
Simms said Sioux City has only had two 3 percent increases in sewer rates in the last eight years for residential customers. The last one came in August 2019, which was the first step in a series of years with anticipated increases.
He said the new request is for a 4.5 percent increase for Sioux City residential customers in each of the next three years, through 2023.
In addition, the plan would give a 10 percent increase for 2021 and an 8.5 percent increase in 2022 and 2023 for outside municipalities and using city services. The rates for industrial users would increase by 7.5 percent for each of the next three years.
The council unanimously passed the first reading of a resolution toward authorizing the rate adjustments.
Simms said another reason for the increases is that the city's sewer fund is in need of adjustments to comply with the Enterprise Fund Balance Policy and to ensure compliance to debt ratios for the issuance of a new Clean Water State Revolving Loan.
