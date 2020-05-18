Sewer rate increase in Sioux City passes council hurdle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott on Monday said people who become upset with a possible increase in city sewer rates should recognize those are taking place in part due to a state mandate that he said proceeded from too many homeowners and nearby farmers using "too much fertilizer."

The council and Utilities Department Director Mark Simms discussed an ordinance that among other things could raise sewer rates by up to 4.5 percent for residential owners. Simms said there were several reasons for it, including "costs going up from year to year," while Scott said one factor is the state seeking to reduce nitrogen in the water supply.

"Let's be honest -- it is a state mandate," Scott said in the council meeting.

"We put too much fertilizer on our yards in this city. Farmers around the city put too much fertilizer (on fields)."

Scott added, "if the farmers don't like" him saying that, it is too bad.

Simms said city officials are looking at amending an ordinance containing a plan in connection with the pretreatment program at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant, in a process that allows public comment on proposed changes through June 14.