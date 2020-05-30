Sheehan, Wieck face off in Republican vote for Woodbury County Sheriff

SIOUX CITY -- The June 2 primary election will determine the Republican nominee for Woodbury County Sheriff, either Todd Wieck or Chad Sheehan.
Wieck has decades of experience in the county office, while Sheehan is seeking a shift after many years in the Sioux City Police Department. The winner appears to have a clear path to the office since no Democrat has filed for the office.
Early in the candidacy process, current Sheriff Dave Drew, who is not seeking re-election, endorsed Wieck, then in March shifted to support Sheehan, once he filed nomination papers.
Polls will be open in five places in Woodbury County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The polling places will be at Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd. in Sioux City, for precincts 1-11; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for precincts 12-21; Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, in Sergeant Bluff, for precincts 22-32; Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St., in Moville, for precincts 33-37; and Oto City Hall/Community Room, 27 Washington St., in Oto for precincts 38-44.
There has been huge early mail-in voting, and the county's chief election official has said the largest number of absentee ballots ever have already been cast in a county primary.
CHAD SHEEHAN
Party: Republican
Age: 47
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: President Sheehan Strategic Solutions, retired Sioux City Police Department officer.
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2020:
1. Public safety in a constantly changing world that threatens our quality of life.
The threats faced by law enforcement are constantly evolving. The sheriff must be able to adapt to change and provide strong leadership to keep the public safe. Allow my experience and proven record of being on the cutting edge of law enforcement to lead the Sheriff’s Office and keep you and your family safe at home, school, work and your house of worship.
2. $50 million jail project.
This project has drawn many questions from voters throughout Woodbury County. Allow me to utilize my small business experience in efficient budgeting and building partnerships to offer focused oversight of this project. A vote for Sheehan is a vote for a fresh perspective and someone willing to ask tough questions of the Law Enforcement Center Authority Commission.
Why vote for me: With a clear vision and new ideas, I want to continue to move the Sheriff’s Office in a positive direction and make it one of the premiere law enforcement agencies in the country. This will be accomplished with the assistance of the great employees of the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Woodbury County. I’ve always been heavily involved in the community in both my professional and personal life, and pledge to be a very outgoing and active sheriff.
TODD WIECK
Party: Republican
Age: 54
Residence: Lawton
Occupation: Deputy Major, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2020:
1. Law Enforcement Justice Center
County voters passed a $50 million dollar bond referendum for a new Law Enforcement Justice Center and the project is already well under way with sharing agreements between the county and city for the necessary infrastructure and the lease agreements and the bonding process, along with the planning and detailed drawing phase. I have been involved in the process since the inception of the project, which is very important since the project will likely be into the construction phase by early next year.
2. Forming a Professional Standards Office for better oversight.
In order to control liability and costs for the Sheriff’s Office, the county and the taxpayer, it is vital to have a dedicated division that oversees training, education and policy. More oversight in these areas makes for a better trained, better educated deputy or correctional officer, which in turn provides better protection and service to the citizens at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
Why vote for me: I have been with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years and I have worked, supervised and administrated in every area of the Sheriff’s Office and the Jail, including managing the multi-million dollar budget for over the last seven years. I have dedicated 30 years of my life to the Woodbury County community and the great citizens that live here. I do not need any on-the-job training to successfully guide the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office into the future.
