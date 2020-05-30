Sheehan, Wieck face off in Republican vote for Woodbury County Sheriff

CHAD SHEEHAN

Party: Republican

Age: 47

Residence: Sioux City

Occupation: President Sheehan Strategic Solutions, retired Sioux City Police Department officer.

Electoral experience: First run for elective office

Main issues for 2020:

1. Public safety in a constantly changing world that threatens our quality of life.

The threats faced by law enforcement are constantly evolving. The sheriff must be able to adapt to change and provide strong leadership to keep the public safe. Allow my experience and proven record of being on the cutting edge of law enforcement to lead the Sheriff’s Office and keep you and your family safe at home, school, work and your house of worship.

2. $50 million jail project.

This project has drawn many questions from voters throughout Woodbury County. Allow me to utilize my small business experience in efficient budgeting and building partnerships to offer focused oversight of this project. A vote for Sheehan is a vote for a fresh perspective and someone willing to ask tough questions of the Law Enforcement Center Authority Commission.