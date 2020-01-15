Sheriff Dave Drew won't seek re-election; throws support behind Wieck

SIOUX CITY -- Before a packed room in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Dave Drew announced he will not seek re-election this year.
Drew will support Todd Wieck, a major in the sheriff's office, who is seeking the Republican Party nomination for sheriff in June. Wieck is one of the highest ranking officers in GOP Sheriff Drew's office.
Standing at a backwards-oriented podium, Drew cited a certain tiredness, in part, as the reason he won't run again. Approaching his 60th birthday this year, Drew said he was "ecstatic" to announce he won't run.
"I've had a lot of good fights here. I've had a lot of good fights up in the board room. But over (time), you just get to the point where, you're tired of fighting. And it got to that point where I never wanted to be, and that was, what I always said was, I don't want to be a sheriff that stays because the money's good and the job's easy," Drew said.
"And it was probably shortly after the mid-term, it was a struggle. It was a struggle to come to work. But I had to come to work. But I had lost that fire, but I tried to continue on. My issue was, I've always required and wanted, those that are part of our administration, to be in the fire. The problem was, the guy who required that (Drew), was stepping outside. That's poor leadership. I'm a better leader than that."
Drew has served two terms, and ran unopposed in his most recent election in 2016. He said he and Wieck are "friends."
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
"I've been in nine elections. I've had enough. I'm not interested in one more election, except this one," Drew said.
A native of Sioux City, Wieck is a 1983 Sioux City East High graduate who received degrees from Western Iowa Tech Community College and Wayne State College.
He began his career with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office in July 1990 as a correctional officer. Wieck has worked patrol, investigations, crime prevention and other tasks. He was promoted in 2004 to sergeant and assistant chief deputy in 2012, and then major after Drew became sheriff in 2013.
Wieck said he won't yet "get into specifics" of his campaign platform, saying that will be announced at a later date.
"When you're in a job like this, sometimes you kinda get sheltered, and you think you know what everybody needs, and you think you know what everybody's looking for, what they expect from their local law enforcement agency, and you go out and talk to them, and it's something completely different," he said. "And so, I'm going to get out there and campaign."
1887 Corn Palace
The Huskers, 1891
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
1889 Corn Palace
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Corn Palace 1891
Goddess of Light 1890
Corn Palace 1890
Electric Fountain
Corn Palace display
1890 exhibit
Corn palace display 1890
1890 Corn Palace
Corn Cutter 1890
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
Corn palace visitors
Corn palace 1891
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.