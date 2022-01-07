Shortages of workers, affordable housing top issues city leaders bring to legislators' attention

SIOUX CITY -- During a meeting with Iowa legislators Friday, Sioux City leaders identified a shortage of workers as the most pressing issue the city and businesses of all sizes are facing.

"It's literally something we deal with every day," City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said during the discussion at City Hall, which was attended by Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith, Republican Rep. Jacob Bossman, Democratic Rep. Chris Hall and Republican Sen. Jim Carlin.

Before the pandemic, in early 2019, Dougherty said the unemployment rate in Sioux City was 3% or less. Today, he said it's about the same.

"It's misleading, because we have probably several thousand fewer people in the Sioux City area than we had before," said Dougherty who said people have left the workforce due to day care issues, early retirement and other reasons. "It's a real issue and it affects our community and most communities in the country."

While Dougherty said the state has a variety of "innovative programs," such as the Last-Dollar Scholarship, Future Ready Iowa, and Learn and Earn, which it should continue to fund, he said Iowa needs to "go to another level" when it comes to workforce training and recruitment.

"I think we need new facilities. I think we need more innovative partnerships and training solutions. I think we should basically rethink the state's approach to provide next-level, customized employee recruiting and training. There are some states that do more than we do," he said.

Dougherty noted that one of the things that draws people to live in a community is quality of life initiatives. He cited Sioux City's Cone Park and trail system as amenities that factor into an individual or family's decision to relocate to the city.

The city is also facing housing shortages and increasing housing prices.

Dougherty thanked the legislators for increasing the workforce housing tax credit program's maximum credit, but he said more funding is needed. Since 2016, he said the program has assisted 25 separate qualifying housing projects in Sioux City, helping to create 546 new housing units.

Smith asked city leaders, "What is considered affordable housing on an entry price point?"

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the city doesn't have a clear definition or a formula. Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she believes lenders look at 33% of an individual's gross income.

"If you're building more expensive homes in areas like Whispering Creek etc., I can't go from an $80,000 bungalow in one of the other neighborhoods, a starter home in Morningside or the Leeds area, and jump to that," Schoenherr said. "So, having an affordable inventory that stages it for people, so if I'm ready to get out or I get married or need more room, I can find something that's more in the $200,000 range and move up there. That's kind of what my definition of affordable housing is."

Carlin responded, "We don't have an inventory. If you talk to any realtor here in town, a $200,000 house is gone in a day."

Councilman Alex Watters said the first home he bought in Morningside around eight years ago was $115,000.

"You could get a really nice house then. You're not going to find any house that's inhabitable at that price point at this level without an investment in rehabbing or doing something else," he said. "I think the city is trying to be creative in meeting that need, whether we're looking at smaller homes and setback issues or partnering with Habitat for Humanity."

