Sioux City adding $340,000 to transit budget for expanded bus services

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a $340,000 transit budget addition in fiscal year 2023 to fund services recommended by a transit mobility study.

The funds will cover an additional southern route and the pilot test period of extending service for one hour each day for all routes.

"I think transportation is the backbone of a healthy community. I think it's a good idea," Councilman Matthew O'Kane said.

Sioux City Transit has been working with SRF Consulting Group to conduct a mobility study to identify potential changes to current service options, according to city documents.

"What they came up with was splitting the airport route to provide more access down there and allow us to entertain more of the business travelers down in that area," Assistant City Manager Mike Collett told the council before the vote. "Right now, we deadhead from downtown on the interstate and just get down there and back. It's tight. What happens is we hold up all the routes when that happens as well, because all the routes transfer down to MLK."

Collett said splitting the routes would allow city transit to expand its territory in Morningside, Bridgeport and Southbridge.

"As we grow that area, it gives us a little flexibility, then to add those routes as well, as business develops down there," he said.

Sioux City Transit currently provides service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit staff would like to conduct a pilot test of extending service for one hour each day for a period of three months, at which time performance measures will be evaluated. The projected cost for the test period is $65,000.

City staff will come back to the council to request any additional funds to make the extra hour permanent or as an on demand service, depending on the results of the pilot period.

"This is just to garner demand. Right now, we know that's a big request. We just don't know if that's 10 loud people or 1,000 people," Collett said. "... This is just to get the demand, then, we can make decisions from there based on cost."

Approximately $6.8 million in revenue funds are available as a result of the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act. Roughly $400,000 per year in additional infrastructure funding has also been authorized for the next four years.

"One of the areas they want to concentrate on with these funds is, we lost a lot of passengers and a lot of those inputs during COVID," Collett said. "To get passengers back to improve the system, this seemed like a very good use of that money."