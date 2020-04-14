You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City airport getting $1.1 million in funding to deal with COVID-19 struggles
View Comments

Sioux City airport getting $1.1 million in funding to deal with COVID-19 struggles

Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City is shown.

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City is getting $1.1 million, and eight other Northwest Iowa airports are getting smaller amounts, in a federal funding piece designed to help the facilities respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Sioux Gateway Airport logo -- new 2019

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced Tuesday in a release detailing $70 million that will be directed to 70 Iowa airports.

Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the funding is part of the Trump administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, which she called an endeavor to provide "unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses."

Totaling all states, the funding amounts to $10 billion.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said.

The money will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Chao said. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses, including payroll and utility costs, and airport debt payments.

In other funding coming to Northwest Iowa facilities, Spencer Municipal Airport in Spencer will receive $69,000. Other amounts include $30,000 for airports in Le Mars, Storm Lake, Cherokee, Sheldon and Orange City, and $20,000 will be going to airports in Mapleton, Denison and Sac City.

COVID-related closures swell ranks of Siouxland unemployed; federal help on the way
Siouxland stores deemed essential adopt new policies to prevent spread of COVID-19
TSA stops Nebraska woman with loaded gun at Sioux Gateway Airport
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News