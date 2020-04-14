Sioux City airport getting $1.1 million in funding to deal with COVID-19 struggles

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City is getting $1.1 million, and eight other Northwest Iowa airports are getting smaller amounts, in a federal funding piece designed to help the facilities respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced Tuesday in a release detailing $70 million that will be directed to 70 Iowa airports.

Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the funding is part of the Trump administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, which she called an endeavor to provide "unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses."

Totaling all states, the funding amounts to $10 billion.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said.