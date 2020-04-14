Sioux City airport getting $1.1 million in funding to deal with COVID-19 struggles

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City is getting $1.1 million, and eight other Northwest Iowa airports are getting smaller amounts, in a federal funding piece designed to help the facilities respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced Tuesday in a release detailing $70 million that will be directed to 70 Iowa airports.
Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the funding is part of the Trump administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, which she called an endeavor to provide "unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses."
Totaling all states, the funding amounts to $10 billion.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said.
The money will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Chao said. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses, including payroll and utility costs, and airport debt payments.
In other funding coming to Northwest Iowa facilities, Spencer Municipal Airport in Spencer will receive $69,000. Other amounts include $30,000 for airports in Le Mars, Storm Lake, Cherokee, Sheldon and Orange City, and $20,000 will be going to airports in Mapleton, Denison and Sac City.
Davidson's Auto Block
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Knoepfler historical photos
Knoepfler Historical Photos
William Warnock Co.
Sioux City Motor Sales Co.
Murray Cadillac
Ryal Miller Chevrolet
Stoddard Motor Co.
Wilson Motors
Vigen Motor Company
Carlin Motor Company
Hoak Motors
Bob Tagatz Pontiac
Salzness Buick
Senftner Volkswagen Porsche Audi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.