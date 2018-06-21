SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City will request extensions for three deadlines set by the state on Friday to give it more time to provide documentation for progress on projects in the city's Reinvestment District.
May 31 brought deadlines for several portions of the economic development projects within the district, including various agreements and proof of construction financing for the Siouxland Expo Center, Warrior/Davidson renovation and Virginia Square hotel.
The city has completed some of the steps, such as the Warrior/Davidson development agreement and the necessary agreements for the expo center, but others will need deadline extensions. City staff will request the extensions at Friday's Iowa Economic Development Authority Board meeting in Des Moines.
For the expo center, Sioux City is requesting the deadline for construction documents be moved to Dec. 17 after tweaks that have downsized the venue and shifted the focus away from primarily equestrian events have pushed the project's construction timeline back.
"The changes in the building have caused us to have to update some of the blueprints, so we do not have those ready yet," Sioux City economic development director Marty Dougherty said.
Under revised plans unveiled earlier this week, the venue, formerly known as the Ag Expo Center, will shrink in size from as much as 200,000 square feet to no more than 133,000, cutting the estimated cost from around $17 million to around $11 million. The venue also will no longer hold equestrian-specific features like horse stalls and a warm-up arena and will include more wide-open space.
The open arena has grown to around 91,500 square feet, large enough to accommodate a full-size soccer or football field. Backers said the changes will allow the venue to hold a larger array of events, while reducing the costs to account for lower-than-anticipated private fundraising.
For the Warrior/Davidson project, Sioux City wants the deadline extended to Sept. 30 for documentation of construction financing. Dougherty said the city expects financing to be complete by Aug. 31, and the extra 30 days will allow for any unexpected issues.
For the Virginia Square project, the city is requesting a Dec. 17 deadline for documentation of construction financing and a development agreement for a planned 85- to 90-room hotel, which will be the fourth building in Ho-Chunk Inc.'s development.
IEDA agenda documents say Ho-Chunk Inc. is working with a new hotel developer, Hart Family Hotels, and is negotiating with two different hotel brands.
Sioux City last summer received contingent approval to receive up to $13.5 million in state funding through Iowa's Reinvestment District program to complete four projects valued at more than $130 million.
Dougherty said other cities receiving Reinvestment District funding have asked for similar deadline postponements, and he doesn't foresee any issues.
"Our purpose is to confirm that we've met some of the contingencies, update them and to ask for some short extensions," he said.