How to file an appeal

Property owners have the right to challenge their new assessments if they believe they are not equitable or assessed for more than state law allows. Other grounds for appeal include tax-exempt property that is misclassified or an error or fraud by the assessor’s office.

Tools on the Sioux City Assessor’s website allow residents to search for similar homes in a neighborhood that sold for less than their own assessment. Residents can search for sales in each of the city’s neighborhoods at woodburycountyiowa.gov/comparable-sales.

Owners can formally appeal their assessments with the Board of Review through April 30. Those dissatisfied with the board’s ruling can appeal to the Iowa Property Assessment Appeal Board or in U.S. District Court. The former was created in 2005 to provide a free alternative to the costly option of filing in court.