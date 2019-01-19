SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council on Saturday reviewed some of the biggest spending segments proposed for the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which includes $52.2 million for waste water treatment plant modifications, street resurfacing and riverfront recreational upgrades.
The council members during a daylong hearing got a first public review of the projects planned in the capital improvement program, or CIP, budget, which begins July 1.
The $52.2 million proposal is a decrease from the current budget year's $98.3 million capital budget. Additionally, the $52.2 million is the first year of the proposed five-year CIP, which would spend $276.9 million over the fiscal years through 2023-24.
Over the combined five years, the CIP would direct $33.8 million to waste water treatment plant improvements, $32.5 million to infrastructure reconstruction and $15.2 million to riverfront upgrades.
"The infrastructure is really a big priority," Councilman Pete Groetken said. "Something needs to be done to get more work done. ... The majority of the people would say infrastructure is our No. 1 problem."
If the plan is approved, the city would have outstanding debt equal to 66 percent of its $234 million debt capacity. The city has been above 60 percent debt capacity over the last several years.
"We are borrowing an awful lot of money that has to be paid back. Unfortunately, a lot of it's not abated, because when we're doing streets and parks, those things don't have an alternative revenue source to abate the debt, so it is tax dollars," said City Finance Director Donna Forker.
Current projections call for a 1.2 percent increase in property taxes. Forker said the city is also considering a sewer rate increase, as well as a 25-cent parking rate increase.
Since improvements to infrastructure are a main priority, Mayor Bob Scott noted that some projects wouldn't be funded at the level requested.
"Even if it's $50,000 to $75,000 here and there, it adds up quickly," he said. "Not everybody's going to leave here happy today, unfortunately."
The Sioux City Police Department requested $47,000 for a completely enclosed exterior evidence cage to house property, such as large duffel bags and shopping carts belonging to transients, and $400,000 to replace 30-year-old cubicles and furniture in the police station downtown.
The unclaimed property must be kept for 90 days before the department can dispose of it. According to Capt. Lisa Claeys, the property is coming in at a rate faster than what the department can dispose of it. Scott suggested purchasing a storage container for $3,000 instead.
Council members also took issue with $510,000 in upgrades to the Tyson Events Center, which include putting magnetic locks on exterior doors and renovating the box office to make it more secure for staff. They told Tyson and Orpheum general manager Erika Newton that they would rather see that money used for enhancements that would directly benefit the public, such as restroom renovations and creating a box office in the northwest corner of the arena. A parking ramp that will serve Hard Rock Hotel & Casino patrons and Tyson concertgoers is currently being built at 205 Pearl St.
"We've gotta have customers before we worry about safety and before we worry about customer service," said Councilwoman Rhonda Capron, who previously expressed concerns about a lack of concerts at the arena since Spectra took over management.
Scott described plans for redevelopment of the city's riverfront, which would be completed in three phases, beginning in the spring of 2020 and ending in the fall of 2023, as a "tough sell." Some key pieces of the project include two pavilions, a basketball court, a dog park, a soft surface playground for children and a fishing pier platform by Perry Creek. Organizers will have to mount a private fundraising campaign for certain amenities, including the project's iconic feature, interactive, lit structures.
The council will meet again to make changes to the capital improvement program during a Jan. 30 session. They are scheduled to approve the entire city budget plan on March 4.