SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a land purchase and authorize a development agreement with Siouxland Concrete Co., so the growing company can construct a new plant, as well as office and shop buildings.
According to documents filed with the city, Siouxland Concrete Co., the parent company of Standard Ready Mix, recently acquired property adjacent to its existing plant on 11th Street. The company would close its Steuben Street site as part of the consolidation plan.
The plan will allow Siouxland Concrete Co. to sell its Steuben Street land to Cargill, which has adjacent operations on Steuben Street. The agribusiness giant has proposed a number of potential uses for the Siouxland Concrete property, including expansion of processing operations and parking for bean trucks to help alleviate traffic congestion.
Siouxland Concrete Co. provides Ready Mix concrete products and services throughout the metro area.A portion of 12th Street abutting the company's property, 1715 1/2 and 1805 11th St., was vacated by the council in June 2018. Because the land is in an urban renewal district, the city had to advertise the property for 30 days before a deal could be finalized. The council initiated the 30-day notice period on Aug. 5.
Siouxland Concrete has requested the city move forward with the property conveyance so that it can begin its consolidation project. The total capital investment, which includes construction of the new concrete plant, shop and office buildings, real estate, machinery and equipment, will be about $7.6 million.
As part of a proposed development deal with the city, Siouxland Concrete will agree to a minimum assessment on the property of $450,000, retain its existing 12 full-time jobs and submit a site plan that meets the city's development design standards. The plan will include four finished sides with approved building materials, according to city documents.
The city, in turn, will agree to convey and transfer title of two portions of vacated 12th Street right-of-way, about 1.1 acres, to Siouxland Concrete Co. for $1 and provide property tax rebates on a graduated scale over a five-year period.
