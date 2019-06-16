SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines.
According to city documents, the increases to various parking fees and fines are needed to generate more revenue to pay for repairs to the parking ramps and purchase new parking meters. The last rate increase for most of the parking fees occurred in June 2010.
The current rate for metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes and $.75 per hour. If the council votes in favor of the adjustments, those fees would increase to $.80 and $1.
Parking meter overtime fines would rise from $9 to $10, while all other other parking-related fines would increase from $30 to $35.
At Heritage, Rivers Landing and Discovery parking ramps, the following rate increases for monthly users are proposed:
- 2 to 100 spaces used $40 per space to $45
- 101-199 spaces used $38.25 per space to $40
- 200 plus spaces used $35 per space to $38
During Monday's meeting, the council will also be asked to provide feedback on proposed sewer rate adjustments.
In November, the council approved a consulting service agreement with HDR of Des Moines for a cost of service study. The goal of the study was to identify current and near-future costs to treat various wastewater constituents.
If the study is implemented, residential customers would not see a rate increase on Aug. 1. On July 1, 2020, a 6.5 percent rate increase would go into effect. The council also has the option of increasing rates by 3.25 percent the first year and 3.25 percent the second year.
According to city documents, the sewer fund is in need of two yearly rate adjustments to comply with the Enterprise Fund Balance Policy and to ensure compliance to debt ratios for the issuance of a new Clean Water State Revolving Loan. The last rate increase for sewer was a 3 percent increase that went into effect in July 2017.