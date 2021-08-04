Sioux City could be aviation central

Under the development and lease agreements with Oracle, the aviation company would lease approximately 100,000 square feet of land for the project for $20,000 per year, complete all interior finishes within the facility, and invest $1 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment. It would also lease the existing "alert hangar" for an initial seven-year term for $1,500 per month and use its best efforts to create 42 new jobs, including instructors in the new flight school.

The city, in turn, would construct and own the new $7 million hangar facility, and provide property tax rebates on a graduated scale to Oracle over the first 15 years of the lease. The city would also complete a variety of improvements and repairs to the apron, roadway and other miscellaneous exterior concrete areas, utilities and other site improvements, which are currently estimated at $295,500.

The city was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to assist with the construction of the hangar facility, offices and other site improvements. The project would also be funded through approximately $6 million in general obligation bonds.

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2022 and the first class is expected to start in fall 2023. Poole estimates the second year will have an estimated 20 to 25 students. At UNO there are approximately 250 students in the program, Poole said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0