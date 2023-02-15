SIOUX CITY — Sioux City recycles some 2,100 tons of waste annually, but city leaders say that's not enough.

During a Feb. 6 City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Scott called the recycling data "very discouraging."

On Monday, the council directed city staff to prepare two solid waste and recycling proposals to present at the council's Feb. 27 weekly meeting. The council previously deferred a vote on a resolution that would approve a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling, Inc., for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services. The agreement, as initially proposed, recommends that recycling collection take place every other week to keep costs down.

Shawn McDowell, of Gill Hauling, said 56% of residents have a recycling container. Of those nearly 15,000 homes, he said two-thirds put recyclables out every week.

Sioux City recycling Citizen's Convenience Center operator Steve Hass walks away from a trailer partially filled with recyclables Friday. Recyclables collected by …

Roger Bentz, the city's environmental services program and development manager, told The Journal the city "can do better" with its recycling efforts.

"We do find where there's a certain amount of solid waste that, if cleaned up taking the necessary precaution, could be recyclable. We just need to continue to inform and educate the citizens on the benefits of recycling," said Bentz, who answered several questions about recycling. "Recycling is a challenge because it's asking people to do extra to prepare it so that we can keep the cost down. Recycling 10 years ago, you could get paid $40 a ton. But, now, the solid waste contractor is paying to get rid of it, so it's a challenge."

Question: What can be recycled curbside?

Bentz: "With curbside, it's more of your hard plastics, like laundry detergent bottles, milk jugs. If you crush it and it springs back, that's not acceptable for recycling. Some of your aluminum, as long as it's not contaminated with foods -- tin cans washed out. Your plastic jars with the lids, those are OK now, as long as they're washed out. Carboard is accepted curbside, as well."

Q: Where do recyclables go after they're picked up?

Bentz: "Gill Hauling will collect them curbside and, then, take it to our Citizen's Convenience Center, where it's loaded into a semi trailer. Once that's full, they transport it up to Van's Sanitation (in Le Mars). (Van's) will sort it out between the plastics and paper and the different items. Then, they will transport those separated items to their contracted locations for further processing."

Sioux City recycling A trailer of recyclable cardboard is weighted on the scale house Friday at the Sioux City Citizen's Convenience Center.

Q: Why were residents recently asked to put recyclables in clear or blue plastic bags before placing them in their recycling containers?

Bentz: "The reason for that is because recycling is a lighter material, and the wind can take hold of that. When it's being collected on a windy day, that material is more likely to get blown out. It's just trying to help cut down on the litter. It was never made to be a requirement, just best practice."

Q: Are residents bagging recyclables?

Bentz: "I would say that there has been improvement there. I do see a lot more garbage bags being used in our recycling than the clear bags."

Q: How much does the recycling program cost the city?

Bentz: "Currently the curbside is built into the solid waste contract, so it's part of that piece."

Sioux City recycling A trailer partially filled with recyclables is shown Friday at the Sioux City Citizen's Convenience Center.

Q: Why don't more residents recycle?

Bentz: "I've heard some feedback that it's inconvenient. That it's easier to throw it away in the garbage. We've had some people say that it's too picky of material. I think some of it is maybe not understanding. The other part of it is recycling changes. The market for the product changes. They're creating different types of plastic and, occasionally, those types of plastic will have a material that's not in the market for recycling, so that maybe gets pushed out of what can be accepted. That can be frustrating for someone who wants to recycle."

Q: What are some of the biggest mistakes residents make when they're trying to recycle?

Bentz: "It think it's probably just the material. There are times where you will find sheetrock or construction material in recycling. We accept pizza boxes, but there are times where they may be soaked up in pizza grease, so that's not accepted."

Q: What are the benefits of recycling?

Bentz: "We really try to focus on reusing items that people may have a hard time preparing for good recycling. There's benefits trying to get multiple uses out of items. When it comes down to it, we would ask individuals to understand that anytime we purchase an item, we purchase the use of that item that we're getting. And, we also would have a responsibility to dispose of the items responsibly -- what can be recycled versus what needs to be landfilled. So, we take those responsibilities on when we purchase items. When we can limit the amount of material in our landfills, that's a good thing. As individuals can continue to reuse, keep it off the streets and out of our alleys and out of our storm drains, we're protecting the environment as a whole."