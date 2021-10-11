Sioux City Council accepts $200,000 in Iowa DNR funding for riverfront pavilion

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a resolution Monday to accept $200,000 from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund Program for the construction of the Floyd Boulevard Pavilion on the city's riverfront.

The open air pavilion, which will be located on Floyd Boulevard overlooking the Missouri River, is part of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

The city hopes to complete the riverfront development project in just two phases for residents and visitors to enjoy by the fall of 2022.

Phase 1 of the project broke ground in June 2020 with construction starting just west of Virginia Street and ending at the Floyd River. Construction includes two picnic shelters, restroom facilities, two basketball courts, a dog park for small and large dogs, an active recreation lawn, flower gardens, play equipment for children and physical fitness equipment for all ages.

During the council comments portion of the meeting, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr recognized city staff members in multiple departments who work on lengthy grant applications in hopes of securing funding for city projects.

"That money adds millions of dollars over the course of time to our central budget," she said. "I just wanted to thank the staff for doing such a great job that we're awarded those monies."

In June, the council voted to authorize the Parks and Recreation Department's application for a $400,000 Gilchrist Foundation grant to help fund phase 2 of the project.

The council in May awarded a $3.7 million contract to W.A. Klinger, LLC for the public improvement project. However, due to the available funding on the bid date, the council voted to only move forward with construction of the base bid and the Floyd Shelter.

At the time, Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the project was facing a $50,000 funding deficit and that several items were not included in the construction bid that were programmed to be purchased and installed separately for the project, including site furnishings for the shelters and park signage.

