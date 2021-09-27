Sioux City Council accepts $300,000 in EPA Brownfields funding

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a cooperative agreement Monday between the city and the Environmental Protection Agency in the amount of $300,000 to conduct Brownfields assessments on a handful of older properties around town.
The EPA's Brownfields Program provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states, tribes and others to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse properties that might be contaminated.
EPA officials said earlier this year that there is often nothing dangerous in Brownfield properties, but the age of the structures and their past uses makes developers uncomfortable, due to concerns that they may be contaminated with lead, asbestos or other harmful substances.
The assessments, which reveal the absence or presence of toxins, allow redevelopment (or contaminant mitigation, if necessary) to proceed in properties that are often blighted.
"What's going on is these buildings are old, and we'd like to see them developed. They're contaminated with asbestos," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said during the council comments portion of the meeting. "So what this money will go for is a firm to come in to evaluate the sites to see what can be done about cleaning them up so that they can be developed, repurposed by others."
The Sioux City properties slated to undergo assessments are:
- The old Interstate Mechanical Corp. building at 418 Iowa St., built in 1915. Interstate Mechanical moved to a different building on Fourth Street two years ago. Along with numerous other properties in the city, the building is owned by Ho-Chunk, Inc.
- The old municipal auditorium at 625 Douglas St. Built in 1909, the building housed TV station KCAU for decades until the station left the building four years ago. LAMB Arts Regional Theatre is planning to move there.
- The main campus of the Boys and Girls Home at 2101 Court St. Formerly the St. Joseph Hospital, portions of the 14-acre complex date to 1913. The Boys and Girls home is going to move to a new northside campus.
"I'm really excited about that, especially that hospital area. I'd love to see a developer pick up on that and, truthfully, demolish it and put it back into a nice little neighborhood in there," Schoenherr said. "These are first steps to cleaning up some of our dilapidated sites, blighted sites in Sioux City."