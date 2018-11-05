SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council adopted an ordinance Monday that prohibits citizens from carrying "toy" firearms, including pellet and BB guns, which police say are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from actual guns and are being used more by criminals.
Sioux City Police Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick told the council before the vote that although no people have died in police shootings in the city after brandishing a toy weapon, he said officers have encountered a number of replica weapons while conducting investigations and have had to make decisions about whether or not to use deadly force. He said the people carrying the "toy" firearms tend to be teenagers and young adults seeking personal protection or increased street credibility.
"What we're trying to do is potentially prevent a tragedy. We encounter these BB guns and replica weapons far more frequently it seems," he said. "What we fear is that one of our officers or maybe a citizen that has a concealed carry permit and is armed with an actual firearm is confronted with one of these situations and we have a tragedy on our hands."
According to a database of U.S. police shootings maintained by The Washington Post, 139 people brandishing toy weapons have been killed by police since 2015.
While it's illegal to carry a real firearm in city limits without a concealed carry permit, before the new ordinance was adopted, Sioux City code allowed for the carry of lookalike "toy" weapons, provided they were not discharged. Iowa code doesn't prohibit carrying "dummy," BB or pellet guns.
The revision of Sioux City code won't ban carrying Nerf, suction-cup dart or squirt guns. A violation of the code is a simple misdemeanor.
"It's probably not going to be a huge deterrent," Councilman Pete Groetken said. "Hopefully it would prevent a tragic incident from happening down the line if everyone understands clearly that the lookalikes make it a very challenging situation for police and they would be very smart and wise not to do that."
Mayor Bob Scott asked whether citizens driving around with BB guns in the backseat of their cars would be breaking the law. The holidays are just around the corner and BB guns are popular gifts for children.
"I want to know the answer, because there are unintended consequences," he said. "I don't want some guy and his grandkid getting in trouble."
If the BB gun is laying on the backseat of a car, Assistant City Attorney Caleb Christopherson told the council that the BB gun wouldn't be on or about the person, arguably not in a public place and therefore not the intended target of the ordinance.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Scott Hatting said officers would use their discretion if a BB gun is found during a traffic stop.
"Each officer is going to have to investigate and find out why the gun is where it's at. They can make that decision, use their discretion to cite or authoritate or whatever the case may be," he said.
Art Center
The council also adopted construction documents for the renovation of the Sioux City Art Center.
Plans completed by PLaN Architecture call for changing the Art Center's former studio spaces into art storage on the second level and turning the current art storage into a gallery on the first level. The hands-on gallery will be relocated to the conference room space and make way for another art gallery on the first level. The second level ceramic studio will become a meeting room and library space.
The renovation of existing interior space, which has a probable construction cost of just over $214,000, will allow the Art Center to display more of the 1,100 works in its permanent collection.