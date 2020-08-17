Sioux City Council advances Badgerow Building redevelopment proposal

Moore asked Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty if the completion date is realistic.

"I think they've been great to work with so far, and, I think they have a realistic schedule," Dougherty said of Clarity Development.

The city, in turn, would provide a grant equal to 100 percent of new incremental property taxes for 10 years and an amount equal to 75 percent of new incremental taxes for an additional five years, support the developer's application for historic tax credits, and lease 170-200 parking spaces in its parking ramp system.

Because the building is located in an urban renewal district, the city is required to advertise for competing bids for at least 30 days. After that period passes, the agreement with Badgerow Developer, LLC would be presented to the council for consideration immediately following a public hearing on Oct. 19.

Built in 1933, the Badgerow is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Considered a premier example of the Art Deco style of architecture, the tallest commercial building in downtown Sioux City is perhaps best known for the Native American figurines that line the top of the building.