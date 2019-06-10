SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to move forward an ordinance that would increase residential and commercial building permit fees.
Darrel Bullock, code enforcement manager for the city, told the council that permit fees for single-family dwellings haven't been increased in over 20 years, while the last commercial increase took place in 2012.
Under the ordinance, the total building permit fee for a new single-family residence would increase from $635 to $700. Building permit fees for new commercial buildings are based upon the total area of proposed new building construction. For example, a permit for a new commercial building in occupancy class A with 10,000 to 49,999 square feet would increase from $4,980 to $7,470.
"We were close to being right on the money in some categories depending on the type of use," said Bullock, who said Sioux City's fees in other categories were as much as 500 percent below that of surrounding communities. "The Seaboard Triumph plant, for instance, was probably the most astonishing one. ... Our permit fee was $35,337. If you would build that plant in Council Bluffs, it would cost you $549,458 for that permit fee."
Bullock said the increases weren't made directly across the board. Instead, he said larger increases were made in categories in which the city was "woefully lacking" in comparison to the permit costs of Sioux Falls, Council Bluffs and Ames.
Dick Salem, a veteran real estate agent, told the council that he thinks the current permit fees are adequate.
"With all the other ordinances and codes that are being implemented in the last year or two, it's just made construction costs skyrocket," he said. "I don't see that the fees are inferior or that it's going to make a big difference to the city, but it'll make a big difference to those that want to do something in construction."
Jeff Reinders, president of the Sioux City Construction League, said he is afraid that if permit fees are not increased that "there's going to be some kind of revenue dealt somewhere."
"This is an easy way to help balance the cost of providing services," he said.
The council voted 3-0 in favor of the ordinance. Mayor Bob Scott and Councilman Alex Watters were absent. Third consideration of the ordinance is slated to take place on June 17.
Other action
By approving the consent agenda Monday, the council also advanced the sale of the remaining portions of Lot 4 at the Northern Valley Crossing development near Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard.
Midwest Fidelity Partners, LLC wants to purchase approximately 1.17 acres for the development of a Silverstar Car Wash north of a planned Burger King restaurant, while Tyrad, LLC, the owners of the Pizza Ranch at 3116 Floyd Blvd., want to purchase approximately 0.197 acres to construct an addition that will include a party room and video arcade area, as well as additional parking.
A 30-day notice period is required for selling city-owned property in an urban renewal area. A public hearing for the land sale is slated for July 15.
According to a proposed development agreement, Midwest Fidelity Partners would purchase the land from the city for $331,272 and pay the broker commission. Tyrad would purchase the land from the city for $55,776 and pay the broker commission.
In late 2017, the council approved the sale of the southernmost portion of Lot 4 to Saltzman & Saltzman Management, LLC for the construction of a Burger King. In the coming weeks, a development agreement for that project will be brought before the council, according to city documents.
Construction of an Aldi grocery store and a Dollar Tree store are already underway. Those two buildings are expected to be completed in the upcoming months.