SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council moved forward an ordinance Monday that would require organizers to scale back the length of outdoor events generating noise to 11 p.m.
The council voted 3 to 1 in favor of the ordinance, which would revise the city's noise control regulations. Currently, city staff are allowed to issue sound permits for activities generating noise until 1:30 a.m.
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron cast the lone "no" vote. Mayor Bob Scott was absent from the meeting. The ordinance will require two more readings for passage.
Before the vote, Councilman Alex Watters asked if organizers could apply for an exception to the ordinance if they wanted to host an event that would go beyond the proposed 11 p.m. cutoff time.
"I was thinking even The Marquee, that has an outdoor space, if they had an event or if there were any other concerts or events happening that were going to go until a midnight time frame," he said. "I just wanted to see what our flexibility was."
City Attorney Nicole DuBois told Watters that she doesn't think that the city has ever utilized such an exception.
"I think we've had some businesses or people that have applied for noise permits who voluntarily agreed to cease noise earlier in the evening, but I don't think we've ever granted a later time period," she said.
Capron, a former bar owner, responded, "Why do the ordinance if you're not going to stick with it? I think it should stay where it's at."
Back in April, the council approved a motion to instruct the Sioux City Police Department to issue a sound permit for Club Riviera's Cinco de Mayo festival until 11 p.m., after residents of an 18-unit condo at Fourth and Jackson streets expressed concerns about noise. The downtown Miami-style nightclub initially requested that the permit be issued until 1 a.m. on May 5.
Councilman Pete Groetken, a retired Sioux City police captain, said he thinks 11 p.m. is "reasonable."
"I know that in addition to those who now reside downtown -- they would appreciate this, but also there are many times when people from the north, especially when there's an outside event, that have complaints as well," he said. "I'm assuming this would apply to the Hard Rock and Battery Park."
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino took steps to reduce noise from outdoor concerts in the summer of 2014, after noise complaints came in from homes miles away from the downtown venue.
Some parking rates rise
The council voted unanimously to increase rates for municipal parking ramps, as well as overtime parking fines and other related parking fines. There will be no increase in parking meter rates.
In both June and July, the council deferred a vote on increasing rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines. The current rate for metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes and $.75 per hour. The council was initially considering increasing those fees to $.80 and $1.
At Heritage, Rivers Landing and Discovery parking ramps, monthly users will see the following increases:
2 to 100 spaces used $40 per space to $45
101-199 spaces used $38.25 per space to $40
200 plus spaces used $35 per space to $38
Parking meter overtime fines will rise from $9 to $10. Those fines will increase from $14 to $15 after 30 days and to $30 after 90 days. All other parking-related fines will rise from $30 to $35. Those fines will increase from $35 to $40 after 30 days to $50 after 90 days.
According to city documents, the increases to various parking fees and fines are needed to generate more revenue to pay for repairs to the parking ramps and purchase new parking meters. The last rate increase for most of the parking fees occurred in June 2010.
