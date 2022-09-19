Sioux City Council advances parking rate hike with Mayor Scott's amendments

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, with amendments proposed by Mayor Bob Scott, that increases rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines.

Scott motioned during Monday's council meeting to set parking meter rates at $.75 for the 10-hour meters, the bagged meter fee at $14 per day and fines for overtime meters at $12.

He proposed that the fee for using one space at Rivers Landing and Discovery parking ramps be $52, 2-100 spaces used $47 per space, 101-199 spaces used $42 per space, 200 plus spaces used $40 per space. While at Heritage and MLK parking ramps, one space would be $60, 2 to 100 spaces used $54 per space, 101-199 spaces used $48 per space and 200 plus spaces used $45 per space.

"The second part of my motion, before this gets third reading, is that this will be brought back every September 1 for review," Scott said before the council voted 4 to 0 in favor of the ordinance's first reading with Scott's amendments. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.

City staff say rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.

The last rate increase for street meter fees occurred in 2007, while ramp fees and parking fines were raised in 2019, according to city documents.

Currently, metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes, $.75 per hour for the one, two and four-hour meters and $.50 for per hour for the 10-hour meters. City staff requested that those fees be increased to $.80, $1 and $.65.

Staff had meter overtime fines increasing from $10 to $14. After 30 days, those fines would jump from $15 to $21, and after 90 days from $30 to $42. Other parking-related fines would increase from $35 to $50, after 30 days from $40 to $55, and after 90 days from $50 to $70.

At Heritage, Rivers Landing, MLK and Discovery parking ramps, staff requested the following rate increases for monthly users:

1 space used $50 to $55

2 to 100 spaces used $45 per space to $50

101-199 spaces used $40 per space to $45

200 plus spaces used $38 per space to $43