SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the first reading of ordinance changes that would increase residential, commercial and industrial sewer rates.

The rate increase would help the city rebuild its aging wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. The project is expected to cost $580 million.

Last April, the council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer, P.C. to develop a comprehensive facility plan, which will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades.

Before Monday's vote, the Minneapolis environmental engineering firm shared detailed information about how rate increases would impact specific customers across the city.

Residential users currently being charged $22.52 a month for 3,000 gallons (400 cubic feet) would pay $27.03 in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, $29.73 in FY 2025 and $30.62 in FY 2026. That particular example represents a household comprised of one or two people, according to Project Manager Will Martin.

The sewer bill of a small family using 6,000 gallons (800 cubic feet) a month would rise from $41.85 to $50.19 in FY 2024. The following two years, the monthly rate for that family would be $55.20 and $56.86.

A large family currently being charged $80.49 for 12,000 gallons (1,600 cubic feet) would pay $96.51 in FY 2024, $106.16 in FY 2025 and $109.34 in FY 2026.

Hazen and Sawyer is proposing sharing the cost allocation of investments in future infrastructure 50/50 between non-industrial users, which includes commercial and residential ratepayers, and industrial users.

Under the proposal, a large industry currently paying $5.05 million annually would see their sewer rates increase to $6.56 million in FY 2024, $7.87 million in FY 2025 and $9.45 million in FY 2026.

Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant, told the council that the concentration of the pollutants in the city's wastewater is either the highest or the second highest in the state, due to the industries that are present.

"We have very high concentrated waste. Typically, you see maybe a smaller wastewater plant, the BOD (biological oxygen demand) is maybe 100, 200 milligrams per liter. Ours is 900 to 1,000, typically, on average a month," he said.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she doesn't want local industries to feel like the city is "slamming them with a big bill." She said investing in the wastewater treatment plant is needed for those industries to be able to operate.

"We need them and they need us to be able to function," she said.

Pingel described the rebuild of the plant as a "generational project."

"We obviously don't want to increase rates, but this is something that we have to do," he said. "It's a once in our lifetime big rate increase."

Phase 1 of the project would focus on all planned upgrades except for new aeration basins and solids improvements, which would be implemented in phase 2. The aim of phase 3 would be additional capacity expansion.

In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations. But, in each case, the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."

The city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021.

At its next meeting, the council is expected to vote on the second reading of the ordinance changes. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.