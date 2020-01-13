Sioux City Council affirms Woodbury County jail referendum date

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to affirm a special panel's recommended date of March 3 for a referendum on a new Woodbury County jail.

The county plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. The $49.3 million facility would be located on a 38-acre plot of land now owned by the city of Sioux City, which is located west of 28th Street and Outer Drive.

"I think it's important that we try to develop a partnership with the county," Mayor Bob Scott said after the council meeting adjourned. "This is a project that they obviously think is very important."

The vote timing could be officially set after the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday. The supervisors don't hold the actual power to set the vote date, as another entity with that clout is aiming for the referendum to be held on March 3.

In recent meetings, the county supervisors, as well as the council, took steps to create a joint "authority" with the city and county, called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. The authority has three people as members, Rocky De Witt, Ron Wieck and Scott.