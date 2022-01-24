Sioux City Council agrees to amend development agreement with Kinseth Hospitality for $22 million Marriott hotel

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, agreed to amend its development agreement with Kinseth Hospitality for the 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, which is having problems hiring as many hotel staff as the company promised.

According to documents filed with the city, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the $22 million, five-story downtown hotel connected to the Sioux City Convention Center. The hotel opened on May 14, 2020 during the first year of the pandemic. Kinseth Hospitality, a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the hotel.

Although Kinseth continues to actively recruit and train new employees, it currently has 19 full-time and 37 part-time employees, according to the documents. Under the previous terms of the development agreement, Kinseth was to employ 40 full-time employees by Jan. 1, 2020, but its count currently only equals 23.6 full-time employees.

The second amendment adjusts the number of full-time employees so that Kinseth must employ 20 full-time employees by July 1, 2021 and maintain that number through July 1, 2023. From July 1, 2024 through July 1, 2034, Kinseth must employ 30 full-time employees.

"It's just another negative impact that we have to deal with. We'll deal with it," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said before the vote.

The action doesn't change Kinseth's previous financial commitments for the project, including the payment of property taxes and hotel/motel taxes. Revenue from the Iowa Reinvestment District began in October 2019 and will not be impacted by the amendment, according to the documents.

In support of Kinseth's investment, the city funded the construction of a parking structure behind the hotel, as well as modifications to the current Convention Center.

In the fall of 2018, work began on converting 7,500 square feet of Convention Center space into a ballroom for events and constructing a new 7,260-square-foot "pre-function" space that attaches to the five-story hotel. The Sioux City Council awarded the $2.9 million Convention Center contract to L&L Builders after rebidding the project.

The Convention Center renovation was the second of two city-funded projects, both of which combined cost over $2 million more than expected, to support the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

A $3.7 million bid for the first project, construction of a two-story parking deck at Fifth and Virginia streets to accommodate hotel guests, came in approximately $1.2 million more than the architect's original estimate.

Since it was built in 1988, the Convention Center has hosted thousands of events. The City of Sioux City has said the new space will help market the facility and draw additional events, resulting in additional hotel/motel and sales taxes.

