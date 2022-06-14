Sioux City Council alters city code to comply with state law on fireworks sales

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the city code to comply with a new state law that limits cities and counties from restricting where fireworks are sold.

On April 22, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed SF 2285 into law. The bill prohibits local governing bodies from adopting or enforcing ordinances that restrict or prohibit the location of permanent buildings or temporary structures used to sell consumer fireworks in any location zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.

"In the last legislative session, the General Assembly provided that cities are not allowed to restrict fireworks sales in any areas zoned commercial or industrial," Assistant City Attorney Steven Postolka told the council before the vote. "Already, we had fireworks sales allowed in General Commercial and Business Park. There's a few other zones in which fireworks sales would now be allowed, such as Suburban Commercial or General Industrial. This amendment, essentially, just brings our own city code in line with state code."

Resident Mark Solheim, who previously implored the council to restore peace in Sioux City's neighborhoods by adopting a total ban on fireworks, asked city staff to provide more specific information about the proposed changes to the fireworks section of the code.

Postolka handed Solheim a copy of the amendment under consideration. The amendment strikes the following: "Any person engaged in consumer fireworks sales in any other zones other than General Commercial (GC) and Business Park (BP) in Fire Zone 3 shall not be approved for sales within the city limits." That language is replaced with: "Consumer fireworks may only be sold in Fire Zone 3, and only in zoning districts defined as nonresidential districts."

"The effect of it is to allow fireworks sales in a few more zones that they weren't previously," Postolka said. "Previously, we banned fireworks sales in anywhere other than Fire Zone 3. And, we're keeping that through here. The effect of that is that it keeps fireworks sales out of the downtown area, which is Fire Zone 1, and the near west side and sort of around the downtown area, which would be Fire Zone 2. But now, to sell fireworks, it has to be in an area that's commercial or industrial and not in fire zones 1 and 2."

Solheim noted that the Fareway grocery store near Leeds seems like a residential area to him. He asked Postolka if it would be legal to sell fireworks there.

"I'm not sure what that particular property is zoned. I'd have to look at the zoning map," Postolka responded.

Dan Moore asked if fireworks could be sold on the grocery store's property if it is zoned commercial.

"That is correct and that is solely the choice of the legislature, we have no authority to do anything other than that," Postolka said.

Solheim told the council that he understands that they have no other option but to amend city code, but he called the new law a "step backward for the State of Iowa."

"Fireworks are a danger to the life and safety of people in Iowa. And, making them more readily available does no one any good," he said.

Since Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge in 2017, the sale of fireworks is allowed in permanent buildings from June 1 to July 8 and in tents and other temporary structures from June 13 to July 8.

Numerous noise complaints in the days leading up 2017's Fourth of July led council members to vote in December of that year to shrink the legal fireworks discharge window from 10 days to two. Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks may only be legally discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

In January 2021, in response to the complaints of pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. A first offense is $250, while a second offense is $500 and a third or subsequent offense is $1,000. Before the changes, only direct violators could be charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property.

