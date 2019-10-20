SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to take the final step in creating an urban revitalization area on the city's north side, south of 28th Street.
According to city documents, Brad Cummings, an Orchard, Nebraska, developer, and Dick Salem, a veteran Sioux City commercial real estate agent, want to construct a looped road that would open up nearly 40 acres of land to development.
Cummings and Salem approached the city about financial assistance to promote the construction of road and utility infrastructure to support the ongoing development of the Northbrook industrial and commercial area. The area was originally developed nearly 20 years ago and the lots accessed by the initial road network are nearly built out.
You have free articles remaining.
Creating an urban revitalization area is a three-step process. The council completed the first step of the process on Aug. 12, when it approved a resolution of necessity and set a public hearing, which was conducted on Sept. 16. The final step is adopting the Northbrook Urban Revitalization Area Plan as part of the city's municipal code.
Available property tax abatements would allow Cummings and Salem to construct the proposed infrastructure and promote additional construction on existing lots within the development. The property taxes due on the increased value of the improved property would either be abated for three years or based on a graduated schedule over the next 10 years.