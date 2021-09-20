Sioux City Council approves $200,000 contribution to Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday in a split decision to approve a letter of understanding to authorize payments totaling $200,000 to the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau so that the bureau can continue to recruit new events and promote Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.
The city will make two $100,000 payments to the Sioux City Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB) on Oct. 1 of 2021 and 2022.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, who cast the lone "no" vote, said he doesn't want to bind next year's council to $100,000.
Councilmen Alex Watters and Dan Moore are up for reelection, while Councilman Pete Groetken has chosen not to run for a third term.
"I know you're going to feel like I'm not supporting your organization, that couldn't be further from the truth. It's just how we fund it, that's my problem," Scott said.
In August 2020, the Sioux City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to authorize quarterly $25,000 contributions to the SCRCVB for one year.
The SCRCVB is primarily funded through a 1.65% lodging fee paid by guests at hotels in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes that have opted in. The fee is in addition to the 7% hotel/motel tax collected on all rooms in Sioux City. Half of that 7% tax is currently earmarked for tourism purposes, while the other half goes to the city's general fund.
Tim Savona, Spectra general manager and an SCRCVB board member, said 12 or 13 hotels have signed up and that the bureau is "collecting money actively from just a little bit over half of those."
Before the vote, Scott said he's "not inclined to overfund something when the money didn't all get used before."
"(The SCRCVB) spent $40,000 less, it looks like to me, than what we proposed. Then, why should we overfund this, as well?" Scott said.
Savona noted that the bureau recently hired an executive director, Kristi Franz, and is expected to begin the search for a second person in the next 30 to 60 days. Ron Bower, the bureau's first hire who came on board in January as destination manager for tourism, resigned his position.
"This budget cycle we'll actually have two full-time employees, where we're now offering benefits, as well. Previously, we weren't doing that," Savona said. "We had one employee at a manager level, instead of a director level. Right there are two examples that we see some significant expense popping up as we continue to grow."
Savona also noted that the SCRCVB currently has more than $30,000 allocated to event commitments. He said the bureau previously helped bring two events to town at two different properties and has written commitments with three or four more events that are coming in early 2022.
"I don't know why we would use tax dollars for this when it seems to me we could use COVID funds," Scott said. "If this doesn't help hotels and motels and restaurants in this community that suffered dramatically, then we should close it down today."
Finance Director Teresa Fitch said the COVID relief funding cannot be used for the SCRCVB because the services that it offers were not in place prior to the pandemic. The bureau adopted its bylaws in late 2019.
Local leaders refocused their tourism efforts after Sioux City eliminated the city department that oversaw not only tourism, but also the Tyson Events Center and the Convention Center. The change occurred after the city hired Spectra, a Philadelphia-based venue management firm, to run the Tyson three years ago. The Convention & Visitors Bureau Board manages the new CVB, while the Events Facilities Advisory Board continues to oversee the city-owned venues.