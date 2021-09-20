Sioux City Council approves $200,000 contribution to Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau

Tim Savona, Spectra general manager and an SCRCVB board member, said 12 or 13 hotels have signed up and that the bureau is "collecting money actively from just a little bit over half of those."

Before the vote, Scott said he's "not inclined to overfund something when the money didn't all get used before."

"(The SCRCVB) spent $40,000 less, it looks like to me, than what we proposed. Then, why should we overfund this, as well?" Scott said.

Savona noted that the bureau recently hired an executive director, Kristi Franz, and is expected to begin the search for a second person in the next 30 to 60 days. Ron Bower, the bureau's first hire who came on board in January as destination manager for tourism, resigned his position.

"This budget cycle we'll actually have two full-time employees, where we're now offering benefits, as well. Previously, we weren't doing that," Savona said. "We had one employee at a manager level, instead of a director level. Right there are two examples that we see some significant expense popping up as we continue to grow."