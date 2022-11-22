Sioux City Council approves $24 million subdivision development agreement

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side.

Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle Ridge Addition, 3800 Glen Ellen Road. Over the last year, city staff has been working with Hiserote.

Hiserote told the council that the subdivision will consist of 18 buildings, which will be very similar to another one of his projects -- 48 South, modern apartments along Southern Hills Drive.

"Thank you for doing the development. Two hundred and twelve units is terrific," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

The development property contains roughly 14 acres and is currently vacant. The Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council both approved the rezoning and final plat in May.

The development costs are estimated at $24 million. The estimated value of the completed project is $22 million, according to city documents. The current assessed value of the vacant property is approximately $20,000.

Under the terms of the development agreement, Hiserote agrees to apply for and receive all necessary permits, develop the property in accordance with the preliminary site plan so that 212 multi-family residential units can be constructed on the property prior to Dec. 31, 2026, and execute a forgivable promissory note in the amount of $424,000.

Moore asked Hiserote if he thinks he can realistically have the project completed by 2026.

"48 South was about half this size; and we completed it in about 18 months. So, I'd say, three years is a rough timeline that I think we should be able to get it done," Hiserote said. "Barring any other circumstances, I think by the end of 2026, we should be looking pretty good. Although, we would definitely come before council and request an extension if we needed to."

In May, the council green-lighted resolutions supporting the submission of tax credit applications to the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program for the Glen Ellen Road project, as well as a multi-family development on the city's northside at 4205 Denise Court.

The Denise Court development, near Outer Drive, will contain 48 market-rate residential units in its first phase. It is anticipated that future phases of the project will contain as many as 10 buildings and 120 units.