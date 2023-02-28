SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, in a split decision Monday, approved a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling, Inc., for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services.

The agreement will make curbside recycling pickup a bi-weekly event. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore motioned before the agreement was approved to not mandate 95-gallon recycling containers and to allow the city to reevaluate bi-weekly recycling at the end of the agreement’s first year.

Before the vote, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said bi-weekly recycling will help the city go greener.

“We can reduce the number of trips that these truck make over our city streets, less fuel. It just makes sense to go one step greener,” she said.

Both the amendment and the agreement were approved by a vote of 4 to 1. Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone “no” vote, stating that the agreement is too long and that he thinks it’s unfair to tie future councils to a 10-year contract.

The new agreement contains a floor consumer price index adjustment of 3% to a ceiling consumer price index adjustment of 5% for the length of the agreement. All serviced locations within the agreement will receive new solid waste and recycling containers.

A 95-gallon solid waste container and a 95-gallon recycling container, with weekly solid waste collection and bi-weekly recycling collection, will cost households $17.30 per month, beginning July 1. An additional solid waste container will cost $4.25 per month. Residents can opt for two 65-gallon containers — one for solid waste and one for recycling, at a cost of $16 per month.

“We’ll accommodate to any options that folks need,” said Shawn McDowell, of Gill Hauling, who noted that 35-gallon containers would be available to accommodate “special circumstances.” “If we’re taking less waste from a home, we want to give them the smaller containers. Then, our disposal rate’s down. So, if they need a smaller container, it’s more advantageous for us.”

Residents will have a two-month window, March and April, to make changes to their container selection.

“If you don’t call, you’re going to get what you already have as your base level. We’re going to open it up by phone and email,” McDowell said. “If you want to change your service over, let us know now. So, when we deploy the new carts, you get what you want to start.”