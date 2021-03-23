Sioux City Council approves additional $375,000 for Woodbury County Jail site improvements

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will provide up to an additional $375,000 toward Woodbury County Jail site improvements project construction.
The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore abstaining, to approve a letter of understanding with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. The letter establishes the city's additional financial commitment to the project, which may be reduced based on actual bid costs.
The county plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility to hold up to 450 inmates. The $50 million facility will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community. The aging jail downtown will eventually be shuttered.
On June 8, the city entered into a 28E agreement with Woodbury County to financially contribute a maximum of $2.8 million to assist with the installation of a public water main, public sanitary sewer main, public storm water improvements, and paving of 28th Street for the new jail. Then, on Sept. 28, both parties entered into a lease agreement governing the lease of a portion of the facility that is to be constructed, under which the city's rent will consist of causing the construction of infrastructure improvements sufficient to provide access and utilities to the facility.
"When I read both what the 28E says and the (letter of understanding), it just leaves it almost to your imagination whatever the improvements would be we were paying for," Councilman Pete Groetken said.
Mayor Bob Scott said the city has a "cap" on its portion of the project.
"We have a cap on how much we're actually going to spend for the utilities, but the $375,000 is because we found out we have terrible water pressure all the way up that hill that we need to do anyway," he said. "We're going to need that because other people, as you know, are going to build out there in that same vicinity, next year."
Groetken then asked if the city's top payment will be $1.375 million.
"We won't be going over that?" he asked.
City Attorney Nicole DuBois explained that the city will contribute $1.9 million for the project and get $900,000 back from the sale of the land. She said the up to $375,000 would be added on.
During the meeting, the council also voted 4 to 0 to approve a resolution accepting the authority's proposal to purchase land for the jail from the city for $900,000. The council had previously deferred a vote on the resolution four times since December.
"Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority is very happy to be at this point, Mayor," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who serves on the authority, told Scott.