Sioux City Council approves additional $375,000 for Woodbury County Jail site improvements

Mayor Bob Scott said the city has a "cap" on its portion of the project.

"We have a cap on how much we're actually going to spend for the utilities, but the $375,000 is because we found out we have terrible water pressure all the way up that hill that we need to do anyway," he said. "We're going to need that because other people, as you know, are going to build out there in that same vicinity, next year."

Groetken then asked if the city's top payment will be $1.375 million.

"We won't be going over that?" he asked.

City Attorney Nicole DuBois explained that the city will contribute $1.9 million for the project and get $900,000 back from the sale of the land. She said the up to $375,000 would be added on.

During the meeting, the council also voted 4 to 0 to approve a resolution accepting the authority's proposal to purchase land for the jail from the city for $900,000. The council had previously deferred a vote on the resolution four times since December.

"Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority is very happy to be at this point, Mayor," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who serves on the authority, told Scott.

