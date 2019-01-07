SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a first amendment Monday to a track and land use agreement with a company that uses track in the city-owned Southbridge Rail Yard to transload animal fats from area meat processing facilities for use in the production of biodiesel.
The council voted as part of its consent agenda to approve the amendment to the agreement, which will generate $42,680 in annual revenue for the city.
Last April, the city entered into an agreement with Agri-Trading Corporation. Under the agreement, which is set to expire on April 9, Agri-Trading paid an annual payment of $38,248, which included $8 per foot for use of Track "C" plus a one-time fee of $6 per foot.
Agri-Trading has asked for an extension of that agreement to allow the company to meet increasing customer demand in the biodiesel industry. Animal fat is transported via truck to the rail yard, where it's loaded into tanker cars and shipped to biodiesel plants mostly in Louisiana.
In addition to continued use of 2,732 feet of Track "C," the southernmost track, the company has also requested use of 2,602 feet of Track "B," the middle track. Agri-Trading will pay the city $5,204 for the use of Track "B" for the remainder of the first one-year term and $42,680 for use of Track "B" and Track "C" for the second year of the term of the agreement. All payments are to be made annually and in advance. Either party can terminate the agreement at any time with 30 days' notice.