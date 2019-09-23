SIOUX CITY -- Although the bid was about $700,000 above the estimated amount, the Sioux City Council on Monday approved a $5.8 million contract to a Michigan firm for a cutting-edge renewable fuels project at the wastewater treatment plant.
The low bid came in at $5,759,588, from Weiss Construction, which was above the engineer’s estimate of $5,015,000. Ten possible contractors were contacted to see if they might be interested in the work, and the only other bid received, from a Des Moines company, was above $8.1 million.
The council members voted unanimously on the bid.
"As long as you are comfortable -- I just don't want to have a problem down the road," Mayor Bob Scott said.
City Utilities Department Director Mark Simms in a memo recommended giving the contract to Weiss, saying rejecting the bid would delay the project and negatively impact city sewer revenues. Simms said the bids may have come in high because of contractors being busy with other projects.
Back in May 2018, Simms told the council a potential resource at the city's wastewater treatment plant had literally been going up in flames. Like many such national facilities, the treatment plant uses a flare to burn methane gas created as a byproduct during the anaerobic digestion process used to break down raw sludge.
So now, Simms and city officials aim to harness the potential of this gas through a project that will allow it to be cleaned and re-purposed. To do that, new equipment is needed to capture, clean and compress the gas and turn it into renewable fuel to be sold on the national market for use in vehicles.
Simms said that will generate significant revenue, as well as reduce air emissions and improve odor control at the facility.
The Sioux City Council gave the original go-ahead for the project in January 2017, moving the city into the planning phase, but the work didn't get done by the original June 2019 timeline.
The city has contracted with the Bartlett and West engineering firm, which also recommended the Weiss bid be accepted. Weiss will construct the concrete foundations, piping and plumbing and electrical pieces, plus the equipment that will be provided by the city.