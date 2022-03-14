Sioux City Council approves budget plan that increases tax levy

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City property owners will see an increase in the city's share of their tax bill.

The Sioux City Council, during its weekly meeting Monday, voted 4 to 1 to approve a resolution adopting a $295.6 million operating budget and a $99.9 million Capital Improvement Program.

The FY 2023 property tax levy of $15.41 is up from the previous year's levy of around $14.45 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Residents will see an increase of $15 on $100,000 of assessed residential property and an increase of $88 on $100,000 of assessed business property.

Before the vote, Mayor Bob Scott, who cast the lone "no" vote, said he believes he has voted in favor of 20 budgets and against just two.

"These are times with gas prices with no ceiling in sight that affect people that are most impacted by that. They have to drive to work in the morning. They have to be able to pay their property taxes," he said. "Will we sacrifice some customer service by not passing this budget? Probably, we're going to, yes. But, the citizens have to have a balance here, too. They have to understand we can't do everything with the constraints that the state has placed on us."

In 2013, the Iowa Legislature made reductions to certain property taxes. They also promised "backfill" or funding to cities, counties and schools, whose revenue was impacted by the cuts. In FY 2021, the Legislature decided to phase-out the backfill. The backfill will be completely gone in 2030, according to the Iowa League of Cities.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore lamented that this was "one of the most difficult budget hearing years" he has been involved in.

"I don't want to sacrifice good service for excellent service at City Hall in operations for just trying to keep the levy where it has been," he said.

Moore asked departments, such as Human Rights, Human Resources, and Inspections, which received funding to make current part-time positions full-time, to provide quarterly reports to show evidence of increased productivity in the wake of these staffing changes.

Councilman Alex Watters said he thinks the additions the council made to the budget are "essential" to keep the community moving forward, but he acknowledged that residents are facing "difficult times" amid rising inflation and gas prices.

"My frustrations really stem from the fact that a lot of this increase (was) out of our hands," Watters said. "I want the people of Sioux City to know that, if this budget is passed, more than two-thirds of this increase is a direct result of the actions of the state and by the majority party in the Legislature down in Des Moines and signed off by the governor."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.