Sioux City Council approves budget plan that reduces tax levy
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City property owners will see a decrease in the city's share of their tax bill.

The Sioux City Council, during its weekly meeting Monday, voted unanimously to approve a resolution adopting the FY 2022 operating budget and FY 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Program.

The FY 2022 property tax levy of $14.44 is down from the previous year's levy of $14.81 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

According to Finance Director Teresa Fitch, residents will see a decrease of $3 on $100,000 of assessed residential property and a decrease of $41 on $100,000 of assessed business property.

"The city and city staff worked together to find the budget that would reduce taxes. I think city staff worked above and beyond and did a lot of work," Councilman Alex Watters said. "I think the council did a great job, too, of trying to compromise and find areas where we could direct more money or redirect more money. It was a joint effort."

