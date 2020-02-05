Sioux City Council approves budget requests for pickleball courts, traffic signal, fire alarm

"This project offers the potential to bring Siouxlanders together for a very social sport. It's all about fun, fitness and friendship," she said. "It gives them a place to practice their skills, hold league play, offer beginner and advanced lessons and clinics, which will help grow the sport, and also host tournaments which can generate revenue and bring more people into Siouxland."

Mayor Bob Scott asked if the pickleball courts at Riverside would have lights. Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said lights currently exist, but that he could look into upgrading to LED fixtures.

"Right now, the underground stuff is what's causing us problems, but we think we can work that in with the project," Salvatore said. "There's some underground issues with the wiring that we need to get fixed."

The council, in a split decision, also voted to move up a $350,000 request for a traffic signal at an intersection near Fleet Farm and Hobby Lobby into the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. Mayor Bob Scott and Councilman Pete Groetken voted "no."

A recent traffic study by McClure Engineering showed the need for a new signal at Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road. According to city documents, another traffic signal will also need to be installed at Sunnybrook Drive and Lowe's Home Improvement's north entrance as the area is developed.