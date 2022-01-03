Sioux City Council approves code change for downtown cat café

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a third and final reading of a change to the municipal code on Monday, which paves the way for Coffee & Purrs, a proposed cat café, to open in the Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska St.

The council voted 4 to 0 in favor of a zoning text amendment to alter the definition of animal boarding. Mayor Bob Scott was absent from the meeting.

The previous definition of animal boarding prohibited the keeping of animals for profit in the Downtown Commercial zoning district. The zoning text amendment approved by the council alters the definition of animal boarding to permit the cats to reside in the cat café overnight.

The business, however, must also be in compliance with Iowa Department of Agriculture regulations before opening its doors.

"What we did find out is that this type of business would be regulated by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and there is actually an existing state code the business owner would have to abide by," said Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager. "The current code would limit the number of animals per room to 12 and, then, anything above and beyond that would have to be in a separate room."

Megan Thompson, who wants to open the cat café, has said that she would like to have a maximum of 40 cats residing in the cat room, an area where patrons could pay to cuddle with cats, which would be separate from the coffee shop.

If Thompson were to divide the 785-square-foot area into two rooms and meet the Department of Agriculture's ventilation requirements, Hanson said the maximum number of cats she could have is 24.

"Also within that code, there's requirements for the cleanliness, the odor, the lighting, the temperature, the noises, everything that was brought up from concerns from the Downtown Partners survey," he said.

Councilman Alex Watters reiterated his support for the cat café, noting that he has seen it "work well" in other communities.

"I think we need to have diverse businesses in our community, so I wish you well," he told Thompson. "We as a city support the (Sioux City) Animal Rescue and Adoption Center. That is a city entity and, so, I really would ask and encourage you to work with them. We need to make sure it's in its best interest."

Thompson previously said the cats would be adoptable through the center, as well as the Siouxland Humane Society and Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.

"The animals that are brought in all have to be from one facility," Hanson said of Department of Agriculture regulations. "You can't mix and match different facilities because of potential for disease."

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked if Thompson might be able to rotate rooms on a monthly basis, so that all three entities could be included.

"I think that would be possible as long as we do a deep cleaning," said Thompson, who said she was always aware that she would need to follow certain rules.

In other action

The council also moved forward a local businessman's request to rezone property just west of North High School so that he can continue to develop it.

On first consideration, the council voted 4 to 0 in favor of rezoning 1171 Outer Drive North from Neighborhood Conservation 2 to Neighborhood Conservation 5.

The property is currently split zoned, with the southern portion zoned Neighborhood Conservation 5 where Building Blocks Preschool and Childcare is located. The central and northern parts of the property are zoned Neighborhood Conservation 2.

Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, is planning to develop the central portion of the property, between Building Blocks and the city's water tower. Hiserote, however, has no definitive plans for that portion of the property at this time.

"What I would consider doing with it is looking at several options -- office complex of some sort, townhomes, multi-family (homes). We're bouncing around all those different ideas of what needs to fit in that area to make sense," Hiserote said.

