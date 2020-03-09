Sioux City Council approves consulting services agreement for Badgerow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"They would be providing us with assistance and oversight of the RFP process," he said. "Obviously, there's a lot of steps that have to take place before it's ready to begin construction. That's going to include finding the right developer, but then also negotiating a development agreement and a minimum assessment agreement. All of those things need to be approved by council."

Moore also asked Dougherty if HSP would accept a 60-day time frame for the selection process because "time is of the essence" and "there has been a lot of interest" in the Badgerow.

"I know they probably won't recommend that, but that doesn't mean that they wouldn't do it," Dougherty said. "It's possibly that they could. When I talked to them last week, they said they were ready to go."

COVID-19

Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme told the council that the health department is in communication with city staff and networking with the city's schools to provide the latest information about COVID-19.

"Keep up the good work and try to keep the public informed," Scott said.

Grieme noted that there's an "overwhelming amount" of information that is being distributed through "many different channels."