Sioux City Council approves consulting services agreement for Badgerow

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a consulting services agreement Monday related to the redevelopment of the historic Badgerow Building.
The council voted 4 to 1, with Mayor Bob Scott casting the lone "no" vote, for the city to enter into a contract with Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP) to assist with the process of selecting a developer for the project. Rob Hunden and his team provided similar services to the city during the selection process for the Sioux City Convention Center hotel project. The contract with HSP will not exceed the price of $60,000 plus expenses and be funded through Combined Central Sioux City tax-increment financing.
"I'm not going to be bashful about it -- I'm not a Hunden fan," Scott said before the vote. "They brought us one hotel and promised us five or six. ... My concern is that they oversold and under-delivered the last time. But, I hope I'm wrong this time."
The council approved a resolution in October for the city to purchase the 12-story structure for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown. Last Tuesday, the city closed on the Badgerow Building, which was built in 1933 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The project will receive no more than $1 million in Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD tax-increment financing, or TIF, funds.
HSP proposes that the city follow a process designed to create maximum interest in the property and generate quality redevelopment proposals. HSP will work with city staff to identify developers, both those who have contacted city staff about the project and additional contacts to be made by HSP. Most of the interested developers are looking to renovate the Badgerow into market-rate housing and/or commercial space.
A formal request for proposals will be created and distributed to all potential developers, who will have four to five weeks to respond. The submitted proposals will be evaluated and the developers will be interviewed. Then, the development proposals will be ranked. HSP will also provide initial assistance during negotiations with the top-ranked developers.
After the selection process, which is expected to take 90 days, has concluded, a development agreement will be negotiated and prepared for council consideration. Both Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked why city staff couldn't handle the selection process themselves.
"I don't want you to feel like I think that you're transferring your workload somewhere else. I'm not," Schoenherr told City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty. "I have confidence in our staff as well."
Dougherty told her city staff would be "very involved" in the process either way and that they would look to the council for direction regarding the redevelopment.
"They would be providing us with assistance and oversight of the RFP process," he said. "Obviously, there's a lot of steps that have to take place before it's ready to begin construction. That's going to include finding the right developer, but then also negotiating a development agreement and a minimum assessment agreement. All of those things need to be approved by council."
Moore also asked Dougherty if HSP would accept a 60-day time frame for the selection process because "time is of the essence" and "there has been a lot of interest" in the Badgerow.
"I know they probably won't recommend that, but that doesn't mean that they wouldn't do it," Dougherty said. "It's possibly that they could. When I talked to them last week, they said they were ready to go."
COVID-19
Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme told the council that the health department is in communication with city staff and networking with the city's schools to provide the latest information about COVID-19.
"Keep up the good work and try to keep the public informed," Scott said.
Grieme noted that there's an "overwhelming amount" of information that is being distributed through "many different channels."
Schoenherr said that they should work together to get the word out through "clear, concise communication."
"That's where the frenzy starts, not knowing where these cases are coming from," she said. "Probably 99.9 percent have been attributed to travel."
Scott remarked, "Viruses do come and go, right?"
"They do come and go. We're just waiting to see," Grieme said. "Maybe once it warms up, this one disappears. My fingers are crossed."