Sioux City Council approves COVID-19 relief funding for 5 little leagues

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday to allocate a total of $15,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to five little leagues that held a 2020 season.

The council voted 4 to 1, with Councilman Alex Watters casting the lone "no" vote, to give Westside Little League, Siouxland Youth Athletics, Morningside Little League, Headid Little League and Floyd Slow Pitch $3,000 each.

Before the vote, Watters expressed concerns about athletic associations that were not included in the request for relief funding, as well as the lack of profit and loss statements from each of the five leagues the were included.

"Was it just they didn't capture the revenue that they thought they would?" he asked. "Because surely, opening up a season, they would've known that they wouldn't have concessions, that they would have cancellations, that they would have refunds. I think you're going to anticipate some of those losses, but I didn't know what the hard actual costs of loss were."

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said his department did not request or receive that information, but said the little leagues requesting the funding were "reduced to less numbers" and lacked concessions.