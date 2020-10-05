Sioux City Council approves COVID-19 relief funding for 5 little leagues

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday to allocate a total of $15,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to five little leagues that held a 2020 season.
The council voted 4 to 1, with Councilman Alex Watters casting the lone "no" vote, to give Westside Little League, Siouxland Youth Athletics, Morningside Little League, Headid Little League and Floyd Slow Pitch $3,000 each.
Before the vote, Watters expressed concerns about athletic associations that were not included in the request for relief funding, as well as the lack of profit and loss statements from each of the five leagues the were included.
"Was it just they didn't capture the revenue that they thought they would?" he asked. "Because surely, opening up a season, they would've known that they wouldn't have concessions, that they would have cancellations, that they would have refunds. I think you're going to anticipate some of those losses, but I didn't know what the hard actual costs of loss were."
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said his department did not request or receive that information, but said the little leagues requesting the funding were "reduced to less numbers" and lacked concessions.
Watters said he wants to support youth little league the best he can, but has "real reservations" since the city hasn't received statements to know what the leagues' real losses were. He also noted that four of the five little leagues requesting funding did not apply for a grant from Missouri River Historical Development Inc. (MHRD) as advised by the council during a budget meeting earlier this year. Siouxland Youth Athletics applied for MHRD funding, but didn't receive a grant.
"These individuals went forward knowing they wouldn't have concessions, so they didn't realize that income. The other ones that aren't on this list that foregoed their season, they didn't capitalize on that revenue, either." Watters said.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott shot back, "But they didn't have any expenses. These guys still had umpires, to chalk and the field and the bathrooms and all that."
The relief funding will be appropriated from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department's maintenance buildings and grounds fund.
In other action
By approving its consent agenda, the council also awarded a $214,000 contract to W.A. Klinger, LLC for the Riverside Family Aquatics Center Pool House renovation project.
The project, which has a completion date of April 30, includes the renovation of the 2,180-square-foot existing pool house facility and the construction of a 300-square-foot storage building and staff break area.
W.A. Klinger, LLC submitted a base bid of $198,000 and a bid of $16,000 for alternate 1, an electrical upgrade, which is 6 percent above the architect's estimate of $211,000.
