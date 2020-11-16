Sioux City Council approves development agreement for Badgerow Building

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty how realistic it is for the renovation of the building to be finished by Dec. 31, 2022.

"They're very confident. They've already got bids. They're really kind of ready to go. They want to close before the end of the year on the sale," Dougherty said.

The Badgerow had been vacant and red-tagged by the city as unfit for occupation for more than three years before California-based Mako One purchased it for $450,000 in 2007. Mako and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, had planned on transforming the Badgerow into a hub for small data centers, as well as space for restaurants, professional offices and other businesses. But his vision never came to fruition.

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust purchased the Badgerow for $1 million at a November 2018 auction after it submitted the only bid. The bank had foreclosed on the building the previous year after Mako and DeBolt defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.

Last October, the council approved a resolution for the city to purchase the Badgerow from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company.

In March, the city closed on the property and hired Hunden Strategic Partners to assist with the selection of a developer for the project. On-site tours were provided to three interested developers. Two developers submitted proposals, which were evaluated. Ultimately, both city staff and Hunden recommended that the council approve an agreement with Clarity Development.

